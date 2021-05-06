Wells Fargo & Company Increases UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Price Target to $110.00

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.50.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMBF stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.78. 1,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,263. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $99.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.65%.

In related news, CAO David Carl Odgers sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $64,954.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,891.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 712 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $56,333.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,422.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,897 over the last quarter. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in UMB Financial by 18.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in UMB Financial by 16.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in UMB Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 46,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.