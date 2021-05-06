Wells Fargo & Company Raises Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target to $60.00

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Avient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Avient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avient presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.73.

Get Avient alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $53.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.33. Avient has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $53.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Avient will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.