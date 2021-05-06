Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Holdings Increased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,811 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Welltower were worth $12,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Welltower by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.10.

Welltower stock opened at $72.65 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.08 and a 12 month high of $77.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.40.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

