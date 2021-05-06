Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Raised to $78.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.10.

NYSE:WELL opened at $72.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower has a 1-year low of $36.08 and a 1-year high of $77.54.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $526,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Welltower by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 108,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,002,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Welltower by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Welltower by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 984.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

