Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WERN. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.89.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

In related news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $288,880.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $33,871,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $28,420,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $15,000,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 507,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,928,000 after purchasing an additional 316,387 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

