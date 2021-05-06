WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. WESCO International updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.800-7.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.80-7.30 EPS.

Shares of WCC traded up $8.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.96. 930,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,349. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $105.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

WCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In related news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $66,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,757.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $51,618.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,211.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,961 shares of company stock valued at $491,360 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

