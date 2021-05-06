Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $102.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $36.09 and a 52 week high of $103.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 15,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $1,490,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $87,461.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,449. Company insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (down from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.47.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

