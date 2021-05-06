Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

WLKP traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $27.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,029. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.76. The firm has a market cap of $955.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.471 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.78%.

WLKP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, Director G Stephen Finley acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $93,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,880. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

