WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.19

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.19 and last traded at $57.78, with a volume of 6512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.37.

A number of research analysts have commented on WRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.27.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRK. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 37,882 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $1,610,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $1,177,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Company Profile (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

