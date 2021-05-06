WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

WestRock (NYSE:WRK)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $57.83, but opened at $55.00. WestRock shares last traded at $57.13, with a volume of 31,817 shares changing hands.

The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 40.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 4.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $7,959,000. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $749,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

WestRock Company Profile (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

