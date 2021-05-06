Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Stephens currently has $35.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $38.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 94.05 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

