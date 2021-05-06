WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Announces Earnings Results

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. WideOpenWest updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

WOW traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $15.42. The company had a trading volume of 508,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,569. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.68 and a beta of 1.60. WideOpenWest has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10.

WOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

