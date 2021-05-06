WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Lifted to Overweight at Stephens

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) was upgraded by Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $7.00. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 42.67% from the company’s current price.

WOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. WideOpenWest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

WOW opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.10. WideOpenWest has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $18.20.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that WideOpenWest will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOW. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 187.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

