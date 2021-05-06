WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Upgraded at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of WOW stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $15.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,569. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.52 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10. WideOpenWest has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $18.20.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%. As a group, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. Morgan Stanley raised its position in WideOpenWest by 4,305.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 363,007 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in WideOpenWest by 1,311.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 172,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WideOpenWest by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,572,000 after purchasing an additional 167,924 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in WideOpenWest by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 500,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 83,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $733,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

