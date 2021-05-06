WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Upgraded to “Buy” by Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WOW. Truist raised shares of WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

NYSE:WOW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.47. 5,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,569. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52 and a beta of 1.60. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that WideOpenWest will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,572,000 after purchasing an additional 167,924 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 940,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after buying an additional 43,830 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 716,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 500,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 83,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in WideOpenWest by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 413,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 49,121 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.