Williams Financial LLC Buys New Stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV)

Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:RNDV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average of $26.26. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $29.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.