Williams Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Williams Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,776 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Williams Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,362,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,827,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,779,000 after acquiring an additional 161,428 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,668,300 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.68. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.