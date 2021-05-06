Williams Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 163,525 iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 163,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,000. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Williams Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Williams Financial LLC owned 0.21% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FALN traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $29.50. 10,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,644. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.27. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $29.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%.

