Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $34.07 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,787 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 5.2% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $34,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. NWK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.74. The company had a trading volume of 219,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,595. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.64.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

