Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $8.73 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,039 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.3% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.08. 1,127,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,994,020. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.04. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

