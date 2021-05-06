Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Clorox by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,815,000 after purchasing an additional 35,542 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in The Clorox by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLX traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $185.66. The company had a trading volume of 41,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,094. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.65 and a 200 day moving average of $196.92. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $176.73 and a 1-year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.06.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

