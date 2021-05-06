Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RPV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 234.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,108,000 after buying an additional 2,315,923 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,266,000. Pacific Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $11,133,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 101,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $6,591,000.

NYSEARCA RPV traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.14. 42,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,560. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.32 and a 200-day moving average of $65.83. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $39.68 and a 12-month high of $79.06.

