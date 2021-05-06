Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1,931.9% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 73,510 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 70,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after buying an additional 17,643 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Chevron by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 53,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after buying an additional 12,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.81. 416,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,637,957. The company has a market cap of $209.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $112.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.72.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.44.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

