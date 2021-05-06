Wings Market Cap Tops $10.81 Million (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. During the last seven days, Wings has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. Wings has a market cap of $10.81 million and approximately $83,864.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00084001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00019205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00065400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.41 or 0.00808382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00102778 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,052.08 or 0.09047316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wings is wings.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Wings

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

