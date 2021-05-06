Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTKWY traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.72. The company had a trading volume of 18,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.35. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $94.01. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

