Woodcoin (LOG) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $886,771.77 and $106,560.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,995.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,489.45 or 0.06122292 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.50 or 0.02408066 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $346.01 or 0.00607076 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.36 or 0.00172579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.02 or 0.00735184 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.91 or 0.00726203 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.79 or 0.00510201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

