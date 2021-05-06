Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $118.00. The company traded as high as $129.62 and last traded at $128.40, with a volume of 1365 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.54.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.63.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 36,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.94, for a total transaction of $4,208,622.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,287,176.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 16,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,991,088.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,204 shares of company stock valued at $15,487,965. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 472.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 28,138 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 508,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,849,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.79 and a 200 day moving average of $114.80.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 13.32%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

