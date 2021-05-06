World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Gap Down to $130.25

Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $130.25, but opened at $125.00. World Acceptance shares last traded at $127.75, with a volume of 21 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRLD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $905.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.71 and its 200-day moving average is $121.32.

In other news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total value of $83,493.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ken R. Bramlett, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total transaction of $675,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,796,840.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,540 shares of company stock worth $2,493,635. Insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $862,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Acceptance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The company also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. It also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.