World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Bought by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 170.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2,912.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,613,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,810 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 447.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,829,000 after purchasing an additional 660,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $27,061,000. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $22,521,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,106,000 after acquiring an additional 349,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

WWE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Benchmark boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays started coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

In related news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $2,063,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WWE opened at $54.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.42. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $61.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.09.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.60 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 56.47%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

