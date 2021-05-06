Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wrap Technologies Inc. is a security technology company. It focuses on delivering modern policing solutions to customers, primarily consisting of law enforcement and security personnel. The company’s products consist of BolaWrap 100 which is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device. Wrap Technologies Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

WRAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRAP opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. Wrap Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04).

In other Wrap Technologies news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $36,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,506.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $54,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,952.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $204,540 in the last three months.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wrap Technologies (WRAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.