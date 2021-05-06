Wrapped Bitcoin Price Hits $57,303.51 on Major Exchanges (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 5th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion and approximately $267.19 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $57,303.51 or 1.00405883 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00044880 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010500 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.15 or 0.00222793 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001773 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 170,516 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

