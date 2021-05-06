Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Price Hits $434.25 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for about $434.25 or 0.00761711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $834,193.40 and $24,411.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00070738 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.52 or 0.00265777 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $648.82 or 0.01138083 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00031521 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $417.84 or 0.00732925 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,017.45 or 1.00013500 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

