Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $515,000 Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 33.4% in the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 16,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 188,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 31,144 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 343,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

NYSE:MPW opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average is $20.93.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

