Wright Investors Service Inc. Invests $416,000 in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 15,310.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 319,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 317,855 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 78,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 37,215 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 135,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KSS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.65.

NYSE KSS opened at $60.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.94. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $64.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.79 and a beta of 2.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

