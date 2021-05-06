Wright Investors Service Inc. Invests $714,000 in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,693 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,086 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the airline’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the airline’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 30.1% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 830 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 22.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $60.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of -21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.28.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $191,761.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,685,457.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LUV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.