Wright Investors Service Inc. Makes New $283,000 Investment in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Discovery by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery alerts:

DISCA opened at $36.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.42. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.56 and a 52-week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Discovery’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $95,103.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,673.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $215,568.36. Insiders sold a total of 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DISCA. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.48.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.