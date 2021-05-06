WT Wealth Management Sells 1,029 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

WT Wealth Management decreased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAY opened at $69.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.40. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $73.38.

