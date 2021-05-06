WT Wealth Management Sells 112 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

WT Wealth Management decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,069 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.14.

Shares of BA stock opened at $228.18 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.63. The company has a market cap of $133.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.92, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

