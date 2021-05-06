Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stake Lifted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 714.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,576 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,753 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.76.

WYNN opened at $127.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.95 and a 200-day moving average of $112.44.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

