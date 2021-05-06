Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.72 EPS

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,463. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.42. Xencor has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $58.35.

In related news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $36,297.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,566,940.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $127,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,164 shares of company stock valued at $920,837 in the last quarter. 3.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XNCR shares. Raymond James raised Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.91.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

