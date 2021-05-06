XIO Price Tops $0.24 (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. XIO has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XIO has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One XIO coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About XIO

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . XIO’s official website is xio.network . XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

