XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Given New $164.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $159.00 to $164.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on XPO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded XPO Logistics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.04.

XPO stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.56. 14,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,833. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $145.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 176.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 56,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total transaction of $6,695,654.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,777,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares in the company, valued at $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 449,830 shares of company stock worth $56,391,645. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,134,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

