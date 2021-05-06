Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.50

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 11483 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YSG. 86 Research began coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.72.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $300.63 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth $760,054,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at $97,138,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Yatsen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,737,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,503,000 after acquiring an additional 25,409 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at $75,007,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at $41,288,000.

About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

