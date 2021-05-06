Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.45

Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.45 and last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 5734 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

YEXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist cut their target price on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.95.

The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.55.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The company had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Yext news, Director Michael Walrath sold 278,400 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $5,064,096.00. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $186,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,273,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,183,770.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 557,342 shares of company stock worth $9,910,237 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Yext by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,335,000 after acquiring an additional 775,832 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yext by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Yext by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 129,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Yext by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

