Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Sells 564 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 0.3% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,132,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,919,000 after buying an additional 1,006,917 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 161,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 387.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,191,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,146,000 after purchasing an additional 947,309 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.89. 26,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,916. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $37.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.10.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

