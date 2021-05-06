Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Will Post Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will report earnings of $2.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the highest is $2.30. Arrow Electronics reported earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year earnings of $10.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $11.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

NYSE:ARW traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.01. 361,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,521. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.29 and a 200 day moving average of $100.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $58.15 and a 1-year high of $119.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In related news, CMO Wei Victor Alejandro Gao sold 8,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $891,689.64. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 97,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $10,049,711.66. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,096 shares of company stock worth $27,040,958. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

