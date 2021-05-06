Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.85 Million

Brokerages expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will post $54.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.00 million and the lowest is $54.70 million. Community Trust Bancorp posted sales of $51.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $218.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $219.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $205.10 million, with estimates ranging from $201.00 million to $209.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 25.76%.

CTBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 276.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTBI stock opened at $45.18 on Thursday. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.21. The company has a market capitalization of $805.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

