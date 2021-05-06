Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Will Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to report earnings per share of $1.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the lowest is $1.42. Crocs posted earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CROX shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.40.

Shares of CROX stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.17. 1,367,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,764. Crocs has a 12-month low of $19.98 and a 12-month high of $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.19.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,312,617.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,767.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,016 shares of company stock valued at $13,706,025 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

