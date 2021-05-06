Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will post sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.20 billion. Meritage Homes reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year sales of $4.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $6.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTH. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Shares of NYSE:MTH traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,875. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $50.18 and a 12 month high of $117.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.78 and a 200-day moving average of $89.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

In related news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $594,935.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,197.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,691,233. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,734,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,390,000 after purchasing an additional 361,416 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,896,000 after acquiring an additional 324,274 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,460,000 after buying an additional 233,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,315,000 after purchasing an additional 170,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

