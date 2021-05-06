Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $180.00 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will post sales of $180.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. Silicon Motion Technology posted sales of $132.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year sales of $704.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $685.00 million to $727.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $789.37 million, with estimates ranging from $742.00 million to $848.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Motion Technology.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Shares of SIMO opened at $67.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.59. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $35.13 and a 52 week high of $74.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.